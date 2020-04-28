Home Celebrity News All the Celeb Bikini Instagram and Twitter Pics Posted During Coronavirus 2020 Quarantine
All the Celeb Bikini Instagram and Twitter Pics Posted During Coronavirus 2020 Quarantine

As the 2020 coronavirus quarantine remains to keep individuals in their home, for the time being, numerous stars are utilizing the moment to upload swimwear and bikini images. Since stay-at-home orders started presenting back in March, great deals of versions, starlets, reality TV celebrities, and versions have been using the moment to work with their tans…

In one article, Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture of herself shaking a blue bikini. The reality TV star is standing in front of a glamorous swimming pool, with a stunning hill and woodland landscape in the background. The article likewise includes pictures of Kardashian’s children socializing in the swimming pool with several of their relatives. There are also a couple of fantastic poolside images too. Scroll to see even more star bikini and swimwear articles!

View this post on Instagram

Palm Springs disposable 📸

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Gabrielle Union-Wade

View this post on Instagram

Time for the Wine Down! Cheers to the weekend good people 🍷🍷🍷

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

CHRISSY TEIGEN

Christina Anstead

View this post on Instagram

Spring breaking at home 💗

A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on

Halsey

View this post on Instagram

petal off a rose like I love her not, maybe not. 🌹

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Kaia Gerber

View this post on Instagram

best friends

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Courtney Stodden

View this post on Instagram

Day 20 in a bikini #bikiniquarentine #bikini #picoftheday

A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on

Paulina Porizkova

View this post on Instagram

TBT. Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica. 💕 Humor me, if you will, today. I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, “ hey, I m a good 55 year old! ” I will feel pretty today. And endlessly grateful for all the gifts life has bestowed on me thus far. They’ve been many. Quarantine is a great time to sift through them all. Hermosahills.com #costarica🇨🇷 #costarica #villaneruda #hermosahills #sofuckinggrateful #betweenjloandbettywhite #puravida #santateresa #santateresacostarica #shamelessvacationing #flattenthecurve

A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram

Lucky 🍀 to get some Vitamin D☀️🌼

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram

it’s getting hot out here @kylieskin

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

wishing this was me right now

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

View this post on Instagram

craving some 🌞🌞 and thinking about 🇯🇲

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Hannah Ann Sluss

View this post on Instagram

Rain rain go away! 🌧 Shoutout to my backyard for letting me #stayhome with the sunshine ☀️

A post shared by Hannah Ann Sluss (@hannahann) on

 

