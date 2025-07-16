Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins ‘Werwulf,’ Lily-Rose Depp Eyes ‘Nosferatu’ Reunion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp are making headlines once again as they step closer to reuniting with director Robert Eggers for his upcoming film “Werwulf.” The buzz around this project grows as Taylor-Johnson is confirmed to star, while Depp is in talks to participate, sparking excitement among fans of the “Nosferatu” duo. The return of these talents to Eggers’ unique cinematic world promises a compelling new chapter in horror.

Robert Eggers’ Vision for “Werwulf”

Robert Eggers is poised to delve into the world of werewolf horror with “Werwulf,” a project he has co-written with Sjón, with whom he previously collaborated on “The Northman.” The film is setting its sights on a Christmas Day 2026 release, promising to deliver chills and intrigue typical of Eggers’ storytelling style. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson confirmed to take the lead role, the anticipation is palpable among genre enthusiasts.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Potential Return

Lily-Rose Depp, famed for her role in Eggers’ “Nosferatu,” is currently in talks to join “Werwulf.” Her participation would mark another significant collaboration with Eggers, following her spellbinding performance as the haunted object of Count Orlok’s desire. Fans eagerly await confirmation, fueling speculations about the dynamic she will bring to this new narrative.

Production Details and Collaborations

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing alongside Eggers and Sjón, with Chris and Eleanor Columbus of Maiden Voyage as executive producers. This experienced team, having already contributed to several of Eggers’ films, is a testament to the anticipated quality and vision of “Werwulf.” Their successful partnership with Focus Features, known for backing critically acclaimed hits, provides a solid foundation for this highly awaited release.

“Nosferatu”: A Successful Prelude

The immense success of “Nosferatu,” starring Taylor-Johnson and Depp, paved the way for future collaborations. The reimagining of the 1922 classic saw Depp as the object of desire for Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok, with Taylor-Johnson playing Friedrich Harding. The film’s $40 million Christmas debut and over $181 million global gross speak volumes about its impact and Eggers’ prowess in the gothic horror genre.

With Taylor-Johnson’s confirmed casting and Depp’s potential involvement, “Werwulf” is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects in the horror landscape. As fans eagerly await further announcements, the legacy of “Nosferatu” continues to fuel interest in Eggers’ next cinematic venture.