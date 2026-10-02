Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy’s Intense Sideline Confrontation

In a surprising revelation during a recent game of Stir the Pot on E! News, Sharon Osbourne did not hold back her thoughts on actor Ashton Kutcher . While chatting with her daughter Kelly Osbourne, Sharon labeled Kutcher as the rudest celebrity she has ever encountered, describing him as a “rude, rude, rude, rude little boy” and a “dastardly little thing.”

Previous Encounters and Tensions

This is not the first time Sharon has expressed her disdain for Kutcher. Five years ago, during an appearance on The Talk, she recounted an encounter with him that left a lasting impression. She remembered how he reacted when she mistakenly got his name wrong, responding with an air of entitlement. “He goes, ‘What are you, what have you done in this industry?'” Sharon recalled. This prompted her to declare, “Kid, don’t start with me, because I’m gonna eat you up and s–t you out. So I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you’re dealing with, kid.’