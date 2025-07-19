50 Cent’s Firm Takes Legal Action Against Ex Over Video Claims

In a recent turn of events, 50 Cent’s publishing company has taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins, over relationship-related videos she posted online. These videos allegedly breach a longstanding agreement regarding the rights to her life story. The lawsuit, centered on claims tied to a life rights contract, underscores the ongoing tensions between the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, and Tompkins. The case sheds light on the complex nature of public relationships and contractual obligations involving personal narratives.

Background of the Case

The legal battle revolves around a 2007 agreement in which Tompkins granted G-Unit Books exclusive rights to her life story for $80,000. This contract, which includes rights to any related projects, was a precautionary measure by Jackson, aimed at controlling the narrative and ensuring his name and story were not monetized without consent. The couple, who share a son named Marquise, had a relationship spanning from the 1990s to the mid-2000s.

According to the lawsuit, Tompkins’ Instagram videos are a clear violation of this life rights agreement. G-Unit Books asserts that these actions diminish the value of their exclusive rights, potentially undermining future biographical projects. The lawsuit claims that she is “contractually prohibited” from using this information for her own financial benefit.

Legal Demands and Reactions

The publishing company is pursuing $1 million in damages, alongside an injunction to stop Tompkins from posting further videos and to take down existing content related to Jackson. These legal moves aim to protect the intellectual property acquired through the agreement, ensuring its integrity for future use.

While Tompkins and Jackson’s representative have not given an official response, Jackson did react on social media. He shared a TMZ screengrab relating to the lawsuit, coupled with a jab at Tompkins’ appearance: “I didn’t realize how much she looks like me, girl you handsome with them baby hairs,” he commented.

Broader Implications

This lawsuit is part of a series of legal challenges faced by 50 Cent recently. In another case, the rapper has sued the producers of the upcoming horror film Skillhouse. He claims he was not compensated for his role, even though he had started filming under the assumption that a contract would be finalized.

These cases highlight the intricate dynamics between personal relationships and professional agreements, particularly in the entertainment industry. As public figures navigate their personal histories, the importance of honoring contractual commitments becomes increasingly evident.