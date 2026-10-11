30th Anniversary 'Scream' Box Set Features Iconic Bloody Phone Replica

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Marking a significant milestone, Wes Craven’s iconic slasher film Scream celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Since its release in December 1996, the film introduced audiences to the enigmatic masked killer, Ghostface, and a memorable cast of small-town characters that have since become part of horror folklore.

30th Anniversary Edition Arrives with Collectibles

To commemorate this occasion, fans can now pre-order the Scream 30th Anniversary Edition, which includes a stunning 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray version of the film housed on two discs, alongside an array of exclusive collectibles that are sure to excite any horror aficionado. AMAZON EXCLUSIVE The physical release includes the original feature film, plus hours of behind-the-scenes content, from cast and crew commentary to production featurettes. Your purchase also grants access to a digital code for a downloadable version of Scream, allowing you to watch and stream it online.

Limited-Edition Merch: A Collector’s Dream

What truly sets this Scream box set apart is its cache of limited-edition merchandise. One standout item is a blood-splattered cordless phone, inspired by the memorable prop used by Drew Barrymore in the film’s chilling opening scene. Although the replica phone is not functional for calls, it comes equipped with pre-recorded dialogue from the movie that activates when you answer after it rings. The set further enriches the experience with Polaroid-style images of the film’s suspects, authentic newspaper clippings, and a case file that captures the essence of the horror flick.

A Must-Have for Horror Fans

This exclusive Scream box set is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and is expected to be a hot item. Prospective buyers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to secure a copy, given that the physical release is already climbing Amazon’s bestseller charts ahead of its launch. It also makes for an excellent gift for any movie buff.

Upon its premiere in December 1996, Scream garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. Craven, alongside writer Kevin Williamson, was lauded for revitalizing the stagnant slasher-horror genre with a fresh and playful approach, while still paying homage to classic films that inspired it. As Rolling Stone’s David Fear noted in his review of the 2022 remake, it was a “hell of a tightrope act that screenwriter Williamson and director Craven nimbly tiptoed, balancing in-jokes for a generation raised on VCR horror binges while still delivering thrills, chills, and adrenaline rushes.”