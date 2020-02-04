2020 Oscar – Best Picture Predictions

It’s time to mint a brand-new course of Academy Award champions. ET has invested the whole honors period sussing out which Oscar competitors would certainly come to be candidates– and also currently, which candidates will certainly come to be champions. On Feb 9, the Academy will certainly give out their little gold guys, however till after that, right here’s where points stand in the Best Picture race.
What do the honors period’s earlier programs inform us concerning the Oscars? Well, whatever and also absolutely nothing. But with each wave of champions that are introduced– by the guilds and even doubters teams and also the Golden Globes– the race for the Academy’s leading reward enters emphasis. And still, assuming an individual can anticipate precisely what the Academy is thinking is a fool’s duty.
So, what do we understand? Of the nine chosen movies, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and also Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when seemed like this year’s heaviest hitters. Both of their Best Picture potential customers have ended up being much longer and also much longer shots, nevertheless, as the race tightened to 2 frontrunners: 1917 and also Parasite, a face-off that can still go in any case.
Ford v Ferrari
Nominated for: Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing
he Cast: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and also Ray McKinnon
Awards period scorecard:
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Nominee)
National Board of Review – Top 10 Films of 2019
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Nominee)
The Irishman
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects
The Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale and also Anna Paquin
Awards period scorecard:
AFI Awards – Top 10 Films of 2019
BAFTA Awards – Best Film (Nominee)
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Nominee)
Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)
Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards – Best Picture (Runner- up)
National Board of Review – Best Film (Winner)
New York Film Critics Circle – Best Picture (Winner)
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Nominee)
DROOP Awards – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (Nominee)
Jojo Rabbit
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing
The Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and also Sam Rockwell
Awards period scorecard:
AFI Awards – Top 10 Films of 2019
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Nominee)
Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (Nominee)
National Board of Review – Top 10 Films of 2019
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Nominee)
DROOP Awards – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (Nominee)
Toronto International Film Festival – People’s Choice Award (Winner)
Joker
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and also Hairstyling, Original Score, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing
The Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham and also Marc Maron
Awards period scorecard:
AFI Awards – Top 10 Films of 2019
BAFTA Awards – Best Film (Nominee)
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Nominee)
Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Nominee)
Venice Film Festival – Golden Lion (Winner)
Little Women
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Original Score
The Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper and also Meryl Streep
Awards period scorecard:
AFI Awards – Top 10 Films of 2019
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Nominee)
National Society of Film Critics – Best Picture (Runner- up)
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Nominee)
Marriage Story
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Best Original Screenplay, Original Score
The Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and also Ray Liotta
Awards period scorecard:
AFI Awards – Top 10 Films of 2019
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Nominee)
Film Independent Spirit Awards – Best Feature (Nominee)
Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)
Gotham Awards – Best Feature (Winner)
National Board of Review – Top 10 Films of 2019
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Nominee)
1917
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and also Hairstyling, Production Design, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects
The Cast: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and also Benedict Cumberbatch
Awards period scorecard:
AFI Awards – Top 10 Films of 2019
BAFTA Awards – Best Film (Winner)
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Nominee)
Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture, Drama (Winner)
National Board of Review – Top 10 Films of 2019
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Winner)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing
The Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Margaret Qualley and also Al Pacino
Awards period scorecard:
AFI Awards – Top 10 Films of 2019
BAFTA Awards – Best Film (Nominee)
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Winner)
Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (Winner)
National Board of Review – Top 10 Films of 2019
National Society of Film Critics – Best Picture (Runner- up)
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Nominee)
DROOP Awards – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (Nominee)
Parasite
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon- ho), Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Production Design, Film Editing
The Cast: Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik and also Park So Dam
Awards period scorecard:
AFI Awards – Special Award (Winner)
BAFTA Awards – Best Film (Nominee)
Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or (Winner)
Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture (Nominee)
Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards – Best Picture (Winner)
National Society of Film Critics – Best Picture (Winner)
Producers Guild Awards – Best Theatrical Motion Picture (Nominee)
DROOP Awards – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (Winner)